Coal India Arm BCCL Stops Mining At New Akashkinaree Colliery In Dhanbad After DGMS Directive

Coal India arm BCCL has stopped blasting and mining operations at New Akashkinaree Colliery in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, following a directive from the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS).
DGMS withdrew permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017, with effect from August 17, 2026, pointing to safety concerns arising from land subsidence.
In a filing to the BSE, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) said "the Directorate General of Mines Safety, vide its communication dated 17.08.2026, has withdrawn the permission granted under the Coal Mines Regulations, 2017 for controlled deep-hole blasting in New Akashkinaree Colliery (NAKC) of Govindpur Area, BCCL." The safety regulator has further directed that mining and blasting operations cannot resume in the area unless it provides written permission.
"DGMS has further directed to comply with the directives issued by Dy. Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority, Dhanbad vide their letter dated 14.08.2026 wherein it has been directed to stop the blasting and mining operations till the affected area is declared safe after conducting a scientific study and evaluation," the filing said.
The matter pertains to a land subsidence occurred at Chhatabad near New Akashkinaree Colliery.
"The subsidence has occurred over the abandoned IX Seam old underground workings of New Akashkinaree Colliery," it said, adding that the affected land is owned by BCCL.
The company said it is undertaking appropriate steps in accordance with the instructions of the authorities concerned, including conducting required technical study and seeking fresh permission at the earliest.
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Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL), a public sector undertaking under Coal India Ltd (CIL), plays a pivotal role in fuelling the nation's steel sector, which relies heavily on our coal for production and manufacturing processes.