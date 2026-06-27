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Corporate Mitra Scheme to Commence With 2,000 Participants

The Corporate Affairs Ministry said the new MSME support scheme will include 200 participants from the North East

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PTI
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Corporate Mitra Scheme to Commence With 2,000 Participants
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  • The Corporate Mitra scheme will begin with 2,000 participants.

  • Youth up to 30 years can apply for the programme.

  • Corporate Mitras will support MSMEs on compliance, GST and accounting.

The Corporate Mitra scheme will commence with 2,000 participants, including 200 people from the North East region, according to the Corporate Affairs Ministry.

Youth up to the age of 30 years will be eligible to be part of the scheme.

Corporate Mitras will provide affordable support to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in various areas, including regulatory compliance, GST, accounting, financial guidance, cost accounting and secretarial services.

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The scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

Youth will undergo a six-month academic course and another six months of on-the-job training.

Corporate Mitras will primarily operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, as per the guidelines for the scheme.

Global Association of MSMEs, Meghalaya Rural Bank Sign MoU - null
Global Association of MSMEs, Meghalaya Rural Bank Sign MoU

BY PTI

The fee will be ₹3,000 plus GST for each participant at the time of registration and there will be concessions for certain categories.

"The scheme will commence with 2,000 participants, including 200 participants from the North East Region, creating a robust cadre of trained Corporate Mitras to serve enterprises across India," the ministry said.

The professional institutes -- ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI -- along with IIT Madras have joined hands through a collaborative framework for offering the scheme with the ministry's support.

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ICAI, ICSI and ICoAI represent chartered accountants, company secretaries and cost accountants, respectively. 

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