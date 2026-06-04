Copper Declines in Futures Trade on Mixed Global Cues

Copper futures fell 45 paise to ₹1,367.45/kg on MCX for June delivery.
The July contract also slipped to ₹1,384.75/kg.
Mixed global cues and trader position trimming weighed on prices.
Copper prices edged lower to ₹1,367.45 per kilogram in futures trade on Thursday amid muted domestic demand and a mixed trend in the overseas markets.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the red metal for June delivery fell by 45 paise to ₹1,367.45 per kilogram in a business turnover of 17,464 lots.
The July contract also weakened by 20 paise to ₹1,384.75 per kg in 2,961 lots.
Market analysts attributed the fall to trimming of positions by traders amid mixed signals from global markets.
In the overseas markets, copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose marginally to $13,814.85 per tonne.
However, Comex copper for July contract fell 0.32% to $6.46 per pound, limiting gains in the domestic markets.
According to analysts, market participants are assessing the outlook for industrial demand and economic activity in key consuming nations, which could influence the near-term direction of base metal prices.