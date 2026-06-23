Telcos Gross Revenue up 6.9% to ₹1.05 Lakh Cr in Mar'26 Qtr, AGR up 9.45% to ₹86,716 Cr

India’s telecom sector reported a 6.9% rise in gross revenue to ₹1.051 lakh crore in the March 2026 quarter,
AGR climbed 9.45% to ₹86,716 crore, according to Trai.
Access providers contributed over 83% of AGR, led by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.
Government licence fees and spectrum usage charges also recorded year-on-year growth.
The cumulative gross revenue of telecom service providers increased by 6.9% to ₹1.051 lakh crore in the March 2026 quarter, a Trai report released on Tuesday said.
The gross revenue of telecom service providers (TSPs) was ₹98,250 crore a year ago.
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew by 9.45% on a year-over-year basis to ₹86,716 crore in the March 2026 quarter from ₹79,226 crore in the same period a year ago.
The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is derived from sale of telecom services and government levies, including licence fees and spectrum usage charges.
Access service providers, which are players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea etc, accounted for 83.59% of total AGR in the March 2026 quarter.
The AGR data published till the March 2026 quarter by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in the performance indicator report shows that Reliance Jio topped the chart with revenue of ₹32,467.88 crore.
It was followed by Bharti Airtel with an AGR of ₹28,773.59 crore, Vodafone Idea ₹8,195.12 crore.
State-run BSNL, which has turned profitable, has reported a decline of 6.19% year-over-year in AGR to ₹2100.96 crore.
BSNL's sister concern MTNL posted about 8.54% increase in AGR on YoY basis to ₹333.71 crore.
Government's licence fees collection grew by 9.41% on YoY basis to ₹6,936 crore and spectrum usage charges by 1.68% to ₹1,017 crore.