Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Says India-US Trade Deal Close, But Only on Equitable Terms

India–US Negotiations So Far

New Delhi and Washington have been engaged in bilateral trade talks since March and have completed six rounds of negotiations. Earlier this month, Goyal told The Economic Times that the focus should not be solely on the tariff levels set by the US but on the strategic advantage India can secure over competing economies. “The important element will be: what comparative advantage will India have over its competitors?" he said. India aims to double its trade with the US to $500 billion by 2030.