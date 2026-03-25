Centre Eases Pipeline Rules to Boost Gas Infrastructure Amid West Asia Crisis

At the heart of the reform is a push to make approvals faster and more predictable. The order introduces deemed approval provisions, meaning that delays in obtaining clearances will no longer be allowed to hold up projects indefinitely. It establishes a single, harmonised framework across jurisdictions, replacing the fragmented permission landscape that has historically complicated pipeline projects crossing multiple administrative boundaries. Arbitrary levies and charges are to be eliminated, and defined compensation mechanisms — described in the order as a "dig and restore" and "dig and pay" framework — are intended to resolve the disputes with local authorities that have frequently delayed work on the ground.