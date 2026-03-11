West Asia Conflict: Goa Govt Monitoring Gas Supply Situation as Restaurants Face Closure Threat

Goa’s tourism industry is grappling with an unexpected challenge as several restaurants fear closure due to concerns over the shortage of commercial cooking gas cylinders, caused by supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters late Tuesday night that he will discuss the issue with the Union Petroleum Minister.
"It is a concern for the tourism industry. We will try to resolve the problem as soon as possible," he said.
Goa has more than 3,000 registered restaurants, which are the backbone of the beach state's tourism industry.
BJP MLA Michael Lobo, who represents the Calangute tourism belt in North Goa, claimed that if the shortage continues, 50% of the restaurants in the coastal state would be closed by Wednesday evening.
The commercial cooking gas is essential for every restaurant; if there is no supply, then they will have no other way than to shut down, he told reporters.
State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said they are monitoring the situation as a continued shortage of commercial cooking gas will result in the shutdown of restaurants, adversely affecting the tourism industry.
The issue has already been raised with CM Sawant, who is likely to call a meeting of the stakeholders, including the gas companies, he told reporters on Wednesday morning.
"It is a global situation, and we can only hope that the situation normalises soon," the minister added.
Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association president Gaurish Dhond told PTI that apart from restaurants, the beach shacks are also likely to be affected due to the shortage.
The association members have been asked to take up various measures, like curtailing the menu and other methods to save gas, to ensure the restaurants are not closed, he said.
"We are also encouraging the members to use electric devices in place of LPG," Dhond said, adding that since the crisis is of a global nature, the state government can play a minimal role in it.
Meanwhile, a senior official from the state civil supplies department said they have taken up special measures to ensure there is no hoarding of gas cylinders.
A meeting will also be held with the gas companies to ascertain the exact available stock in the market, he added.
The US and Israel's attack on Iran and Tehran's retaliation have shut the Strait of Hormuz - the conduit through which India got 85-90% of its LPG imports from countries like Saudi Arabia. As alternate sources are being scouted, the limited supplies available meant the government prioritising supplies to the domestic sector, and in the process, the commercial establishments have suffered.