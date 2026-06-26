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BRICS Nations Agree on Strengthening Cooperation in Energy Security, Infra

At the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Gurugram under BRICS Chairship 2026, ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting national circumstances, development priorities and energy pathways

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  • During the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Meeting in Gurugram, member states reached consensus on enhancing collaboration in energy security, sustainable and innovative solutions, and resilient infrastructure.

  • The communiqué reflects a collective vision that balances development needs with climate goals.

  • India emphasized its growing non-fossil power capacity and the importance of policy space for developing economies.

BRICS nations on Thursday adopted a consensus on strengthening cooperation in the areas of energy security, sustainability, innovation, resilient infrastructure and capacity building.

At the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting in Gurugram under BRICS Chairship 2026, ministers reaffirmed the importance of respecting national circumstances, development priorities and energy pathways, an official statement said on Thursday.

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The meeting concluded with the adoption of the 11th BRICS Energy Ministers’ Joint Communiqué, reflecting the collective vision and consensus of BRICS countries on strengthening cooperation in the areas of energy security, sustainability, innovation, resilient infrastructure and capacity building, the Ministry of Power said.

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Addressing the Ministerial Meeting, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal highlighted that energy remains fundamental to economic growth, social progress and human development.

He emphasised that developing countries require adequate time, resources and policy space to pursue sustainable development while meeting the legitimate aspirations of their people.

He underlined India's commitment to building resilient, future-ready and people-centric energy systems guided by the principle of Energy for All. The Minister showcased India's energy transformation over the last decade, noting that the country has emerged as the world's third-largest producer and consumer of electricity, with installed power capacity reaching nearly 540 GW and non-fossil sources accounting for more than half of the installed capacity. 

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