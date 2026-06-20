Bharat Forge Signs ₹425-Cr Contract For Supply of Gas Turbine Generators to Indian Navy

Bharat Forge signed a ₹425 crore contract with the defence ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy.
The company will set up an integration and test facility and support future design work on larger power plants and propulsion turbines.
The project is expected to deliver the first indigenous GT-based power plant for Indian Naval ships.
Global metal forging company Bharat Forge Ltd on Friday said it has signed a contract worth ₹425 crore with the defence ministry for the supply of gas turbine generators to Indian Navy for onboard power generation on Kolkata class ships.
The contract will be executed over a period of five years it said.
As part of the deal, the company will establish a dedicated Integration and test facility for these generators besides participating in design and development programmes for larger power plants and propulsion gas turbines, Bharat Forge said in a statement.
These manufacturing capabilities will also serve the significant needs of Indian armed forces in general with local production and ensure complete sovereignty on maintenance and overhaul operations of GTs/GTGs, the company stated.
Awarded under the Buy (Indian) category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 (DAP-2020), the contract marks the company's entry into the marine gas turbine (GT) business -- and will deliver the first indigenous GT-based power plant to operate aboard Indian Naval ships, Bharat Forge said.
Rated at 1.25 MW, the new GTGs will replace the lower capacity units currently in service onboard, it said.