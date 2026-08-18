Himadri Speciality Chemicals Sets ₹3,000 Cr Revenue Target For Its Arm Birla Tyres

Going forward, Choudhary said, "Birla Tyres aims to introduce nearly 400 additional SKUs across agriculture, commercial vehicle, truck and bus and emerging segments while progressing plans to enter the passenger car radial (PCR) market, particularly in EV and SUV categories, with a dedicated PCR facility targeted for commissioning in FY28." The proposed entry into the passenger car radial segment is expected to be a key part of the company's next phase of expansion, with a particular focus on EVs and SUVs.