Himadri Speciality Chemicals Sets ₹3,000 Cr Revenue Target For Its Arm Birla Tyres

Himadri Speciality Chemicals is looking to scale up business of its wholly-owned arm Birla Tyres, eyeing revenue of around ₹3,000 crore over the next few years.
The company, which acquired Birla Tyres in 2023 under an insolvency resolution plan along with Dalmia Bharat Refractories for ₹347 crore, will focus on premium products, exports and electric vehicle (EV) tyres going forward, Himadri Speciality Chemicals said in a statement.
"Our strategy has shifted from restarting operations to scaling the business. The Birla Tyres turnaround is progressing steadily, with a focus on modernising infrastructure and strategically shifting production from truck and bus tyres to the higher-margin off-the-road (OTR) tyres," Himadri Speciality Chemicals Chairman and CEO Anurag Choudhary said.
The company has drawn up a growth plan to scale Birla Tyres into a business with revenue of around ₹3,000 crore over the next few years, with a focus on premium products, exports and electric vehicle (EV) tyres, the statement said.
Birla Tyres generated revenue of ₹187 crore in FY26.
Going forward, Choudhary said, "Birla Tyres aims to introduce nearly 400 additional SKUs across agriculture, commercial vehicle, truck and bus and emerging segments while progressing plans to enter the passenger car radial (PCR) market, particularly in EV and SUV categories, with a dedicated PCR facility targeted for commissioning in FY28." The proposed entry into the passenger car radial segment is expected to be a key part of the company's next phase of expansion, with a particular focus on EVs and SUVs.
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Himadri Speciality Chemicals said the PCR manufacturing facility of Birla Tyres is targeted for commissioning in FY28, while exports of agriculture and OTR tyres would remain an important component of growth strategy.
The tyre business is expected to form part of Himadri Speciality Chemicals' broader diversification strategy, alongside investments in advanced battery materials and speciality chemicals, the company said.