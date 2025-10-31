Amazon Beats Street View in Q3 Earnings; Raises CapEx Projections to $125 Bn

Amazon increased its projections for capital expenditure to $125 billion from an earlier forecast of $118 billion for the year. Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky said the number is expected to further increase in 2026. For the ongoing quarter, the company expects sales to rise to $213 billion from $206 billion. Operating income is seen ranging between $21 billion and $26 billion, as against analysts’ projection of $23.8 billion.