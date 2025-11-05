  1. home
AI Ferries 228 Passengers Stranded In Ulaanbaatar To Delhi

Air India ferried 228 passengers and 17 crew members who were stranded in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar to Delhi on Wednesday morning

PTI
Air India
 Air India ferried 228 passengers and 17 crew members who were stranded in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar to Delhi on Wednesday morning.

The passengers were stranded in the Mongolian capital after their San Francisco-Delhi flight was diverted to the Mongolian capital on Monday due to a technical issue.

An official said Air India's relief flight carrying the passengers from Ulaanbaatar landed in the national capital at around 8:24 am on Wednesday.

The relief flight AI183, operated with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, had taken off for Ulaanbaatar on Tuesday afternoon.

There were 245 people, including 228 passengers and 17 crew members, in the Boeing 777 plane that was diverted to Ulaanbaatar, a source said on Monday.

"The relief flight carrying passengers and crew of AI174 who were stranded in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia after a precautionary diversion has landed in Delhi this morning," the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.

Apart from authorities concerned, Air India also thanked its passengers for their patience and understanding during the diversion.

On Monday, the Tata Group-owned carrier said, "AI174 operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route." The Boeing 777 aircraft, which operated the flight, had landed safely at Ulaanbaatar on Monday.

