Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet Flights Face Disruptions After Iran Shuts Airspace

Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet said some international flights were delayed, rerouted or cancelled after Iran temporarily closed its airspace due to security concerns.
Airlines advised passengers to check flight status, stating that the airspace closure was sudden and beyond their control.
The shutdown disrupted global air traffic as Iran lies on a key East–West route, with international carriers diverting flights amid rising regional tensions.
Several international flights operated by Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet were affected on Thursday after Iran temporarily closed its airspace, forcing airlines to reroute or cancel flights.
Iran shut down its airspace amid large-scale protests against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and rising tensions with the United States, according to reports. Iran lies on a major East–West flight route, and the closure disrupted air travel for many global airlines.
Air India said its flights that normally pass over Iran are now taking longer alternative routes, which may cause delays. The airline also confirmed that some flights have been cancelled where rerouting was not possible.
“Due to the emerging situation in Iran and the subsequent closure of its airspace, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays,” the airline said in a statement.
“Some Air India flights where rerouting is not possible are being cancelled.”
Air India advised passengers to check their flight status before going to the airport, adding that passenger and crew safety remains its top priority.
IndiGo also confirmed that some of its international services have been affected by the sudden airspace closure.
“Due to the sudden airspace closure by Iran, some of our international flights are impacted,” IndiGo said. The airline added that it is reviewing the situation and offering customers the best possible alternatives.
“This development is beyond our control, and we regret the inconvenience caused,” IndiGo added.
Meanwhile, SpiceJet issued a travel advisory asking passengers to check their flight status, as some flights may be affected due to the closure of Iranian airspace.
According to pilot guidance issued by Iran, the airspace closure is expected to last more than four hours. Because Iran sits on a key global air corridor, many international airlines diverted flights either north or south of the country.
Several global airlines have already reduced or suspended services, and most carriers are currently avoiding Iranian airspace, Reuters reported, citing aviation risk monitoring website SafAirspace. The report noted concerns over possible security risks, including heightened air defence activity.
The airspace closure comes as the United States advised some personnel at a key military base in Qatar to evacuate. The US Embassy in Kuwait also instructed its staff to temporarily stop travel to military bases in the country, reflecting rising regional security concerns.