Vodafone Idea Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit After SC Modifies AGR Ruling

Earlier in the day, media reports stated that US private equity firm Tillman Global Holdings (TGH) is in negotiations to invest $4–6 billion in VI and take operational control. The Economic Times reported that the investment will not take place if the government provides a comprehensive package covering spectrum payments. “If the deal happens, TGH will take promoter status and assume control from existing promoters Aditya Birla Group and the UK’s Vodafone,” ET reported, citing sources. According to the report, the investment by TGH would result in the dilution of existing promoter stakes, with the government likely maintaining a holding below 49% through the conversion of dues over time into equity. At present, the government owns 48.99%, while Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Plc hold 9.50% and 16.07%, respectively.