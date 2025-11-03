Vodafone Idea May Get a New Promoter as US’ Tillman Global Seeks $6 Bn Deal

Earlier this year, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) demanded an additional ₹9,450 crore in dues, ₹2,774 crore against the Idea Group and post-merger Vodafone Idea and ₹6,675 crore against Vodafone Group for the pre-merger period. The Supreme Court’s order followed Vi’s challenge to this DoT demand. In response, the government has pledged to find a 'final' solution to the decade-long legal and financial dispute.