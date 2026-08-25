Vodafone Idea Rallies 8% On SBI Funding Progress, Tariff Hike Expectations

Vodafone Idea shares surge 8% as funding progress and tariff hike hopes lift sentiment.
SBI-led consortium advances proposed debt funding, with promoter guarantees supporting the plan.
Tariff hike expectations could boost Vi’s ARPU and support network investments.
Shares of Vodafone Idea surged more than 8% on Tuesday, extending their strong run in 2026 as reports of progress on the telecom operator's funding plans and expectations of another round of industry-wide tariff hikes boosted investor sentiment.
The stock climbed as much as 8.3% to an intraday high of ₹15.24 in afternoon trade. Vodafone Idea shares have now gained around 31% so far in 2026, sharply outperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined around 7.5% over the same period.
At the day's high, the telecom operator's market capitalisation stood at roughly ₹1.65 lakh crore.
SBI-led Funding Plan In Focus
The latest rally comes as Vodafone Idea moves closer to securing funding for its capital expenditure programme.
Business Standard reported that the company is in the final stages of closing a debt-funding package from a State Bank of India-led consortium of public sector banks. SBI is reportedly willing to sanction its share of the proposed loan after promoter companies agreed to provide guarantees.
However, SBI is unlikely to disburse the funds until other lenders approve their respective portions of the financing, according to reports citing people familiar with the development.
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Vodafone Idea is negotiating with a consortium of six to seven public sector banks led by SBI to formalise the larger debt package. The company is also engaging with Indian private-sector banks and foreign lenders through external commercial borrowings.
The funding is intended to support the company's ₹45,000-crore capital expenditure programme over three years as it seeks to strengthen its network and compete with Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio.
Vi Has Already Raised ₹6,400 Cr
Vodafone Idea has already raised an initial ₹6,400 crore as part of its broader funding efforts.
The amount includes ₹1,183 crore raised through warrants issued to promoter Aditya Birla Group, with the remaining funds coming through external commercial borrowings and Indian private banks.
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The company has also placed equipment and capex orders worth more than ₹9,000 crore with network vendors including Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, according to an ICICI Securities note.
The orders indicate that Vodafone Idea is moving ahead with its network expansion even as it works to finalise the remaining financing required for its capital expenditure plans.
For the debt-laden telecom operator, securing the larger funding package will be important for accelerating network investments and improving its competitive position.
Tariff Hike Expectations Add To Rally
Apart from the funding developments, expectations of another round of telecom tariff increases have also remained in focus.
Bharti Airtel recently changed several prepaid plans, effectively moving some subscribers towards higher-priced offerings. Analysts believe the changes could precede broader tariff increases across the industry later this year.
Another round of tariff hikes is expected around December 2026, with past pricing moves by major telecom operators often followed by similar actions from competitors.
Higher tariffs could provide a significant boost to Vodafone Idea's average revenue per user and help improve monetisation as the company simultaneously increases network spending.
The possibility of higher tariffs is therefore particularly important for Vodafone Idea as it attempts to strengthen its financial position while competing against better-funded rivals.
Vodafone Idea shares have gained 14.85% over the past month, compared with a 2.20% rise in the NSE. The stock's traded value stood at ₹1,527.23 crore, while its free-float market capitalisation was ₹41,427.95 crore.