Waterways Leisure Tourism Shares Reprice As 1:10 Stock Split Takes Effect

Waterways Leisure Tourism shares adjusted to ₹105.70 after the 1:10 stock split.
Each ₹10 share was split into 10.
Stock split does not change market capitalisation or overall holding value.
Shares of Waterways Leisure Tourism, operator of the Cordelia Cruises brand, adjusted for the company's 1:10 stock split on Tuesday, which was fixed as the ex-date for the corporate action.
Following the adjustment, Waterways Leisure Tourism shares traded at ₹105.70 apiece on the NSE, up 1.29% from the adjusted price. The stock had closed at ₹1,043.60 in the previous session.
The sharp difference between the previous and adjusted share prices is a result of the stock split and does not represent a corresponding 90% decline in the value of investors' holdings.
How Waterways Leisure Tourism Stock Split Works
Under the stock split, each existing equity share with a face value of ₹10 has been divided into 10 shares with a face value of ₹1 each.
For instance, an investor holding one share worth around ₹1,000 before the split would hold 10 shares worth approximately ₹100 each after the adjustment. The overall value of the holding therefore remains broadly unchanged, subject to market movements.
The company had fixed August 25 as the ex-date and August 26 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the stock split.
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Under the T+1 settlement cycle, investors needed to purchase the shares at least one trading day before the record date to ensure that the shares were credited to their demat accounts in time and that they remained eligible for the corporate action. Accordingly, August 25 was the last opportunity to buy the shares for eligibility for the split.
Why Waterways Leisure Tourism Split Its Shares
A stock split increases the number of outstanding shares while reducing the price of each individual share proportionately. It does not, by itself, change the company's overall market capitalisation.
The lower per-share price can make the stock more accessible to retail investors and potentially support greater participation and trading volumes.
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Commenting on shareholders' approval of the corporate action, Jurgen Bailom, Chairman of the Board, Executive Director and CEO, Waterways Leisure Tourism, said, "The share split marks important milestone in Waterways Leisure Tourism's journey as we build a stronger and more accessible listed company. The decision reflects our commitment to making participation in our growth journey more accessible to a wider base of investors, while supporting greater liquidity and engagement in our equity."
Waterways Leisure Tourism shares made their market debut on July 1, making the stock split one of the company's early corporate actions following its listing.