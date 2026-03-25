Sundaram Home Finance Pegs to Disburse Rs 200 Cr in South TN Next Year

In a company statement on Wednesday, Sundaram Home Finance MD D Lakshminarayanan said, "We had diversified into the Emerging Business segment in October 2022 with a foray first into the South Tamil Nadu setting up new branches in and around Madurai. In the last 3.5 years, we have established a strong base in South Tamil Nadu with 15 emerging business branches." Under the next phase of expansion, he said the company is looking to strengthen its presence in Southern parts of the State by penetrating into Tier 4 and 5 towns.