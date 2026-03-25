Sundaram Home Finance Pegs to Disburse Rs 200 Cr in South TN Next Year

Sundaram Home Finance has targeted to set up five branches under its emerging business segment in south Tamil Nadu as it aims to garner ₹200 crore disbursements next year in the region.
The Chennai-headquartered company recently inaugurated two new branches in the emerging business segment in Sankaran Koil and Ambasamudram under the expansion plans.
In a company statement on Wednesday, Sundaram Home Finance MD D Lakshminarayanan said, "We had diversified into the Emerging Business segment in October 2022 with a foray first into the South Tamil Nadu setting up new branches in and around Madurai. In the last 3.5 years, we have established a strong base in South Tamil Nadu with 15 emerging business branches." Under the next phase of expansion, he said the company is looking to strengthen its presence in Southern parts of the State by penetrating into Tier 4 and 5 towns.
"The company is targeting disbursements of ₹200 crore in South Tamil Nadu in the EB segment, next year," the statement said.
Sundaram Home Finance has over 100 Emerging Business branches spread across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. It had registered a net profit of ₹212 crore on disbursements of ₹4,911 crore for the April-December 2025 period, the statement added.