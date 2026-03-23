  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Stock markets sink as middle east conflict crude oil prices continue to weigh heavily on sentiments

Stock Markets Sink as Middle East Conflict, Crude Oil Prices Continue to Weigh Heavily on Sentiments

Rising crude oil prices, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also hit investors' sentiment

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Stock Markets Sink as Middle East Conflict, Crude Oil Prices Continue to Weigh Heavily on Sentiments
info_icon

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined nearly 3% during intra-day trade on Monday, in-tandem with an extremely weak trend in Asian markets due to the increasing tensions in the Middle East, which has entered its fourth week.

Rising crude oil prices, relentless foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee have also hit investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 1,972.77 points or 2.64% to 72,560.19. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 636.35 points or 2.75% to 22,478.15.

Geopolitics Shackles Green Switch

2 March 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

From the 30-Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Bharat Electronics and Adani Ports were among the biggest laggards.

HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 1.24% to $113.6 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped sharply. The Kospi dived over 6%.

The US market ended significantly lower on Friday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹5,518.39 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought stocks worth ₹5,706.23 crore. Foreign investors have pulled out ₹88,180 crore (about $9.6 billion) from Indian equities so far this month.

On Friday, the Sensex climbed 325.72 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 74,532.96. The Nifty edged higher by 112.35 points, or 0.49%, to end at 23,114.50.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×