Stock Markets Fall In Early Trade Dragged By Weak Global Peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday after a two-day rally dragged by weak global market trends.
The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 285.28 points to 85,347.40 in opening trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 82.6 points to 26,109.55.
From the Sensex firms, ICICI Bank, Eternal, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Power Grid were among the major laggards.
However, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Titan, and Asian Paints were among the gainers.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower. Kospi traded over 3% lower while Nikkei 225 index dropped more than 2%.
US markets ended in negative territory on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 2.15%, S&P 500 declined 1.56%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.84%.
"Market volatility has spiked. Nasdaq, the barometer of the AI trade, closed down 2.15% yesterday crashing 4.4% from the intra-day peak. This kind of market movement is a signal of more volatility in store," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹283.65 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth ₹824.46 crore.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.26% to USD 62.58 per barrel.
On Thursday, the Sensex jumped 446.21 points, or 0.52%, to settle at 85,632.68. During the day, it surged 615.23 points, or 0.72%, to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70.
The Nifty also hit its 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the day before closing at 26,192.15, reflecting a gain of 139.50 points, or 0.54%.