  1. home
  2. Markets
  3. Stock markets rebound on buying in it counter sensex jumps over 513 points

Stock Markets Rebound On Buying In IT Counter; Sensex Jumps Over 513 Points

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Wednesday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and sustained buying from domestic institutional investors amid growing hopes for an India-US trade deal

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sensex Jumps over 200 Pts; Infosys, RIL, Maruti Top Gainers
info_icon

 Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back sharply on Wednesday, driven by a rally in IT stocks and sustained buying from domestic institutional investors amid growing hopes for an India-US trade deal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 513.45 points, or 0.61%, to settle at 85,186.47. During the day, the benchmark surged 563.75 points, or 0.66 %, to 85,236.77.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 142.60 points, or 0.55%, to 26,052.65.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and Titan were among the biggest gainers.

Related Content
Related Content

In contrast, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Maruti, Adani Ports and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said "you will hear good news" on the proposed trade pact between India and the US once the deal is fair, equitable and balanced.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower. In contrast, Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended in the green.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly lower in mid-session deals.

US markets ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹728.82 crore on Tuesday. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth ₹6,156.83 crore, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.39% to USD 64.64 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex declined 277.93 points or 0.33% to settle at 84,673.02. The Nifty dipped 103.40 points or 0.40% to 25,910.05

Sensex,Nifty - null
Sensex Jumps over 900 Points; Revisits 75,000-Mark on Global Markets Rally, Buying in Bank Stocks

BY PTI

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×