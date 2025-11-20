  1. home
Mahindra Aims For 8-Fold Increase In Auto Sector Revenue By FY30

Mahindra Group is aiming for an eight-fold growth in consolidated revenue of its auto sector by FY30, betting big on SUVs and light commercial vehicles.

The group's auto sector had clocked a consolidated revenue of ₹90,825 crore in FY25, growing 3.2 times from FY20, it said in its investor presentation.

Spelling out its ambition "to be the world’s fastest growing SUV brand", the group said its "authentic 'adventure-ready' products" will not only tap the 70% of the Indian passenger vehicles market but will also "go global" targeting right hand drive markets in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa besides left hand drive market in Europe.

The automaker said it aims to electrify India’s last mile mobility with a million EVs on road by 2031.

M&M also plans to expand the electric commercial vehicle exports to over 10 markets globally, it added.

For Tech Mahindra, the turnaround is expected to be completed by FY27 and the long-term aspiration is to drive profitable and sustainable growth higher than peer average, it stated.

