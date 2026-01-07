Housing Sales Dip 1% Last Year in Top-8 Cities, Avg Price Grows up to 19%: Knight Frank

Housing sales fell 1% last year to over 3.48 lakh units across eight major cities, with demand stagnating amid an average price rise of up to 19%, according to Knight Frank.
In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, real estate consultant Knight Frank India noted that the decline in interest rates on home loans, strong economic growth and lower inflation were some of the key factors that helped in sustaining the housing demand during the 2025 calendar year despite fears of an impending correction.
As per the data, the housing sales rose 1% in 2025 to 3,48,207 units across eight major cities of the country.
The data pertains to primary residential market only.
Knight Frank India CMD Shishir Baijal said the sales momentum continued last year despite rise in weighted average prices.
"The contribution of NRIs in housing sales has risen to 12-15% from single digit a decade ago," he told reporters.
Among cities, sale of residential properties in the Mumbai region rose 1% to 97,188 units. The average housing price rose 7% in the country's financial capital to ₹8,856 per sq ft.
The housing sales in Bengaluru remained flat at 55,373 units while the average price grew 12% to ₹7,388 per sq ft.
In Pune, the sales dipped 3% to 50,881 units, but prices appreciated 5% to ₹5,016 per sq ft.
Delhi-NCR saw a 9 per cent fall in sales last year to 52,452 units, while prices appreciated 19% to ₹6,028 per sq ft.
Sales in Hyderabad grew 4% to 38,403 units, while prices rose 13% to ₹ 6,721 per sq ft.
In Ahmedabad, housing sales rose 2% to 18,752 units. The prices in Gujarat capital grew 3% to ₹3,197 per sq ft.
Chennai saw a 12% growth in housing sales to 18,262 units. The Tamil Nadu capital witnessed a 7% rise in average housing price to ₹5,135 per sq ft.
Sales in Kolkata declined 3% annually during 2025 to 16,896 units. The average price of residential properties in West Bengal capital increased 6% to ₹ 4,037 per sq ft.