Stock Markets Cheer US-Iran Ceasefire; Sensex Jumps Nearly 4 Pc

"The 2-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has dramatically altered the near-term market scenario. The crash in Brent crude to $95 following the ceasefire will again turn the market bullish. This ceasefire, particularly the agreed reopening of Hormuz Strait, will embolden the bulls to charge again, aided by the fair market valuations," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.