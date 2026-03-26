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Bank Holidays in April 2026: Check All Dates and State-Wise Closures Here

Banks will remain closed on several days in April 2026 due to festivals, weekends and annual account closing schedules

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Astha Sharma
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Bank Holidays in April Photo: FreePik
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Banks across India will remain closed on several days in April 2026 due to festivals and administrative holidays

  • RBI announced April 1, 2026 as a bank holiday for year-end account closing work nationwide

  • April will also see festival holidays, with bank closures varying by state and city across India

Banks across India will have several non-working days in April 2026, as the month brings a mix of national and regional festivals alongside mandatory administrative closures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that April will begin with a bank holiday on April 1, 2026, for the annual closing of financial accounts. On this day, banks complete year-end processes, so branches in most states will remain closed.

April will also see several festival-related holidays observed in different regions. These vary by state and city, so some branches will be closed while others stay open nearby.

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Bank Holidays in April :

  • April 2, 2026 (Thursday): Maundy Thursday — Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

  • April 3, 2026 (Friday): Good Friday — observed in most cities except Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar

  • April 15, 2026 (Wednesday): Bengali New Year’s Day (Nababarsha), Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Himachal Day — Agartala, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kochi, Kolkata, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram

  • April 16, 2026 (Thursday): Bohag Bihu — Guwahati

  • April 20, 2026 (Monday): Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya — Bengaluru

  • April 21, 2026 (Tuesday): Garia Puja — Agartala

Weekly Bank Closures in April :

In addition to festival holidays, banks will remain closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays:

  • Sundays: April 5, 12, 19, 26

  • Second Saturday: April 11

  • Fourth Saturday: April 25

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Digital Payments Remain Active

Customers should note that while branches remain closed, digital banking platforms including mobile apps, internet banking and UPI services will continue to function as same without interruption.

By keeping these dates in mind, account holders can avoid last-minute rushes and ensure smooth handling of all financial needs throughout April 2026.

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