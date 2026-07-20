Sensex Falls 443 Points, Nifty Slips As Banking Stocks, West Asia Tensions Weigh

He said prolonged geopolitical tensions could keep central banks on a hawkish path during the second half of CY26 as higher inflation and bond yields raise the possibility of further interest rate hikes. Nair added that despite the challenging backdrop, the initial set of June-quarter earnings has been encouraging, led by PSU banks, oil & gas and metal companies. He noted that mid- and small-cap stocks continued to outperform large caps, supported by resilient earnings expectations and improving business momentum, creating opportunities for selective stock picking.