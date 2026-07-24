Sensex Falls 332 Points, Nifty Ends Below 23,800 As Oil, FII Selling Weigh

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, markets are likely to remain under pressure in the near term as persistently high crude oil prices could begin affecting India's macroeconomic outlook and growth. He said higher US Treasury yields, expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike, fresh US tariffs and energy-led inflation concerns have dampened global risk appetite. However, he noted that Bank Nifty outperformed on the back of attractive valuations and a healthy credit growth outlook.