Advit Jewels sets IPO Price Band at ₹130-138/share

Advit Jewels on Monday fixed a price band of ₹130-138 per share for its upcoming ₹165-crore initial public offering (IPO).
The company's maiden public offering will open on June 23 and conclude on June 25.
The public offering is entirely a fresh issue of 1.19 crore shares, valued at ₹165.15 crore at the higher-end of the price band, the Jaipur-based company announced.
Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹65 crore will be utilised by the company to support its working capital requirements, another ₹65 crore will be used for payment of debt and the balance for general corporate purposes.
Founded in 2019, the company manufactures and sells traditional and contemporary handcrafted fine jewellery, specialising in Kundan, Polki, diamond and studded pieces under the brand name "Rambhajo."
On the financial front, Advit Jewels' revenue from operations for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, stood at ₹1,238 crore, with a net profit of ₹254.4 crore.
Half of the issue size is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.
Holani Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO. The company will debut on the BSE and NSE.