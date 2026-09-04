Rupee Rises 5 Paise To 94.46 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

"Overall, the FCNR story has given the rupee a strong shot in the arm, but the underlying fundamentals still carry their share of risk. 94.00–94.20 remains a strong support zone. Any negative surprise, especially from the oil front, could pull USDINR back up towards 95.00, 95.50 and eventually 96.00," CR Forex Advisors MD - Amit Pabari said.