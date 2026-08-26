Prudential To Offload ₹3,190 Cr Stake In ICICI Prudential AMC

Prudential will sell up to 2% stake in ICICI Prudential AMC on August 27.
The stake sale is expected to fetch around ₹3,190 crore.
The transaction will take promoter holding in the AMC down to 85.6%.
London-based Prudential Plc plans to sell up to 2% stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co. through an open-market transaction on August 27, according to an exchange filing. The sale will help the asset manager meet minimum public-shareholding requirements.
Prudential subsidiary Prudential Corp. Holdings will sell up to 9.89 million shares, worth around ₹3,190 crore, in the transaction. ICICI Bank and Prudential Corp currently hold a combined 87.6% stake in the asset manager.
ICICI Bank owns 53%, while Prudential Corporation holds 34.59%. Following the sale, the combined promoter and promoter-group holding will fall to 85.6%, according to the exchange filing.
Prudential Sets Price Band For Stake Sale
Prudential has set a price range of ₹2,998–3,158 per share for the transaction. This represents a discount of around 2–7% to ICICI Prudential AMC’s Wednesday closing price of ₹3,222.80 on the NSE, according to the terms of the deal reviewed by Mint.
ICICI Securities and other institutions have been appointed as placement agents for the transaction. Prudential Corp. has also agreed to a 60-day lock-in period after the stake sale.
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The asset manager needs to achieve a minimum 15% public shareholding within five years of its IPO, which was completed on December 19, 2025. The IPO was entirely an offer for sale by Prudential and raised around ₹10,603 crore.
Stake Sale Comes Amid Wider Prudential-ICICI Shift
Prudential had previously sold 4.5% of the AMC through a pre-IPO private placement for more than ₹4,800 crore and later sold shares in the IPO at ₹2,165 apiece. The latest transaction will further reduce its holding and increase the shares available to public investors.
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The stake reduction also comes amid changes in the relationship between Prudential and ICICI Bank in their life insurance venture. In July 2026, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance approved the reclassification of Prudential Plc from promoter to investor.
Prudential is preparing to form a new insurance venture with the Bharti group, led by Sunil Mittal, where it plans to hold a 75% majority stake. As of June 30, Prudential held 21.89% in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, while ICICI Bank held 50.84%, according to Mint.
Under regulations, Prudential must reduce its holding in the insurer to below 10% and cease to be a promoter before it can become the promoter of another life insurance company in India. The publication reported that this is linked to Prudential’s planned venture with the Bharti group.