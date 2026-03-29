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NSE to Introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil Futures Contract from Apr 13

National Stock Exchange plans to launch dated Brent crude oil futures from Apr 13, aiming to expand commodity derivatives and offer more hedging

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The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) futures from April 13, expanding its commodity derivatives offerings linked to global oil benchmarks.

The contract, based on the S&P Global Energy (Platts) Dated Brent assessment, will be traded under the symbol "BRCRUDEOIL".

"The exchange is pleased to inform its members that, having received approval from Sebi, Dated Brent Crude Oil (Platts) Futures contracts would be available for trading in the NSE commodity derivatives segment with effect from April 13, 2026," the bourse said in its circular.

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The introduction of the contract aims to provide market participants with a hedging tool aligned with international crude benchmarks.

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The futures contracts will be listed on a monthly basis, with trading scheduled from Monday to Friday between 9:00 am and 11:30 pm/11:55 pm, depending on US daylight saving time.

The contracts will be cash-settled, with the final settlement price determined based on the monthly simple average of Platts Dated Brent assessments, converted into rupees using the RBI's USD-INR reference rate.

The exchange said the contracts will follow quality specifications as prescribed by S&P Global Energy (Platts). 

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