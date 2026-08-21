Nearly 90% Retail F&O Traders Lost Money In FY26. Why Do They Keep Coming Back?

The lower aggregate loss therefore does not necessarily indicate that trading outcomes improved substantially. Instead, the decline was largely driven by fewer people participating in the market. Active individual traders fell about 20% to 78.6 lakh in FY26 from 98.1 lakh in FY25, while the number of new entrants declined around 40%. At the same time, the average loss per trader increased marginally to around ₹1.17 lakh.