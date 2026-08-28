More Stocks Are Beating Nifty 500 In 2026, But Big Winners Are Fewer: YES Securities

54.9% of NSE 500 stocks are outperforming the Nifty 500 in 2026.
Median alpha has declined to 18.3%, limiting outsized stock gains.
YES Securities says broader participation makes stock-picking increasingly important.
Indian equities are seeing broader participation in 2026, but the pool of stocks delivering outsized returns has narrowed, pointing to an increasingly selective market for investors, according to a report by YES Securities.
As many as 54.9% of NSE 500 constituents are outperforming the Nifty 500 this year, sharply higher than 36.4% in 2025 and the second-highest level in the past eight years.
However, the magnitude of that outperformance has moderated. The median alpha generated by outperforming stocks has declined to 18.3% from 19.1% in 2025 and remains significantly below the 37.5% peak recorded in 2021.
The trend suggests that while the market rally is spreading across a larger number of stocks, investors are finding fewer opportunities for exceptional gains.
Fewer Big Winners Among Large, Mid Caps
The decline in outsized winners is particularly visible across Large and Mid Cap stocks.
Only 15% of Large Cap stocks have gained more than 25% in 2026, down sharply from 24% in 2025. Among Mid Caps, the proportion has similarly fallen to 16% from 24% last year.
This indicates that returns are increasingly concentrated around moderate gains rather than being driven by a broad pool of high-performing stocks.
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Large Cap Breadth At Eight-year High
At the same time, market breadth has improved sharply among Large Caps.
Around 65% of Nifty Large 100 constituents are outperforming the Nifty 100, the highest level in eight years and well above 46.5% in 2025.
The development is notable because the Nifty 100 itself has underperformed the broader market in 2026.
According to YES Securities, this divergence suggests that weakness in Large Caps is concentrated in a relatively small group of stocks, while participation among the remaining constituents has broadened.
This could provide a wider hunting ground for bottom-up investors as valuations and earnings expectations increasingly become stock-specific.
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Small Cap Rally Hides Narrow Participation
Despite the Nifty Small 250 delivering the strongest benchmark return among Large, Mid and Small Caps, only 37.2% of its constituents are outperforming the index. That is the lowest level in eight years.
The rally is therefore being driven by a relatively narrow group of strong performers rather than a broad-based rise across the segment.
Still, 24% of Small Cap stocks have gained more than 25% in 2026, indicating that while the pool of outperformers is limited, individual stocks continue to deliver significant returns.
Mid Cap Alpha Loses Momentum
Mid Cap breadth has remained relatively stable, with 42.9% of Nifty Mid 150 stocks outperforming the benchmark, broadly in line with its five-year average.
However, the intensity of outperformance has weakened considerably.
Median alpha among outperforming Mid Cap stocks has fallen to 15.5% from 21.8% in 2025, suggesting that excess returns are becoming harder to capture even where opportunities remain.
Stock-picking Becomes More Important
The data points to a broader shift in India's equity market: breadth is improving, but alpha is becoming harder to generate.
More stocks are participating in the market's gains, particularly within Large Caps, but fewer are delivering exceptional returns.
For investors, YES Securities believes this increasingly makes the market a stock-picker's market, where bottom-up selection and company-specific factors could matter more than simply choosing a particular market-cap segment.