TVS Motor Picks International Business Head Kargar As Next CEO

TVS Motor has appointed Peyman Kargar, its President of International Business, as the company's next CEO, effective January 27, 2027.
He will succeed K N Radhakrishnan, who has led the company since 2008 and will oversee the transition until Kargar takes charge.
Kargar joined TVS Motor in March 2025 and has been credited with expanding the company's overseas business, which now makes up 29% of total sales volume.
TVS Motor Company on Friday announced that Peyman Kargar, its President of International Business, will take over as the company's Chief Executive Officer from January 27, 2027. He will succeed K N Radhakrishnan, who has led India's third largest two-wheeler maker since 2008.
The company said Radhakrishnan will continue in his role until the handover date, allowing time for a smooth transition.
Kargar joined TVS Motor in March 2025 to head its international business from Dubai, where he worked on the company's overseas growth strategy. Under him, the international business has grown into a major contributor to the company's global expansion, now accounting for 29% of total sales volume and growing at 33%, the company said.
Before joining TVS Motor, Kargar spent more than three decades in the automotive industry across Europe, Asia and the Middle East, holding senior positions at Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti and at Datsun. His experience covers the entire value chain, from product development and research to manufacturing, quality control, sales and marketing.
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TVS Motor Chairman Sudarshan Venu said Kargar has already made a strong contribution to the business as head of international operations, adding that he was confident Kargar would strengthen the company's position among the world's top mobility firms.
Speaking after the announcement, Kargar called the appointment a privilege and said the company was entering a new phase of growth. He said he would focus on strengthening TVS Motor's technology capabilities, use of artificial intelligence, quality standards and customer focus, while continuing to build on the company's existing foundations, according to a statement.
Radhakrishnan, in his statement, said it had been a privilege to serve as CEO and thanked colleagues for their support over the years. He said he was confident Kargar would lead the company well and would support the transition over the coming months.
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The leadership change comes as TVS Motor continues to strengthen its position in India's competitive two-wheeler market, aided by growth in premium motorcycles and an expanding electric vehicle portfolio. The company has also been growing internationally through acquisitions and strategic investments.
In FY2025-26, TVS Motor sold 5.9 million vehicles worldwide and reported 30% revenue growth, its best performance yet.
Shares of TVS Motor were trading 0.8% lower at ₹4,376.5 as of 11:02 am on Friday.