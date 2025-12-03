  1. home
Stock Markets Drop for 4th Day Amid Relentless Foreign Fund Outflows; Sensex Dips 31 Points

Indian stock markets fell for the fourth consecutive day as continuous foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiment and market indices

Stock Markets Drop for 4th Day Amid Relentless Foreign Fund Outflows; Sensex Dips 31 Points
Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower in a largely range-bound trade on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund outflows and profit-taking by investors.

Falling for the fourth day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 31.46 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 85,106.81. During the day, it dropped 374.63 points or 0.44 per cent to 84,763.64.

The 50-share NSE Nifty skidded 46.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 25,986.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan, NTPC, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Bajaj Finserv were among the major laggards.

Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Infosys and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,642.30 crore on Tuesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 4,645.94 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled in the positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading mostly higher. US markets ended higher on Tuesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 0.99 per cent at USD 63.07 per barrel.

Falling for the third straight session on Tuesday, the Sensex tumbled 503.63 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 85,138.27. The Nifty declined 143.55 points or 0.55 per cent to 26,032.20.

