Markets Turn Volatile: Sensex Gives Up Gains, Nifty Trades Lower After Positive Open

Commodities In Focus

According to Devenya Gaglani, Senior Research Analyst - Commodities at Axis Direct, gold prices fell 1.7% on Monday to around $4,020 per ounce as uncertainty surrounding the upcoming US-Iran peace talks strengthened expectations that the US Federal Reserve could maintain a tighter monetary policy. Gold is now on track for its fourth consecutive monthly decline, having lost more than 10% so far this month.