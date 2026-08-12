Sensex Falls 188 Points, Nifty Below 24,400 As Tata Sell-Off Weighs On IT Stocks

"Rupee traded in a narrow range near 95.32, as early gains in crude oil prices kept the currency under pressure. However, around 2% profit booking in crude below the $90 per barrel mark provided some support to the rupee and limited the downside. The market remains cautious ahead of the US CPI data, which could influence the Dollar Index and emerging-market currencies. Technically, the rupee is expected to trade in the 95.10–95.55 range in the near term."