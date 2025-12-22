Sensex Rallies 638 Pts, Nifty Settles Above 26,100 on Foreign Fund Inlows, Firm Global Trends

Benchmark Sensex jumped by 638 points while the broader Nifty closed above 26,100 on Monday following heavy buying in IT, auto and metal shares amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in global markets on hopes of further rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
Building on the previous session's rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 638.12 points or 0.75% to settle at 85,567.48. During the day, it surged 671.97 points or 0.79% to 85,601.33.
The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 206 points or 0.79% to close above the 26,100 mark at 26,172.40.
Among Sensex firms, Trent rose the most by 3.56%. IT shares Infosys jumped 3.06%, Tech Mahindra by 2.09%, HCL Tech by 1.67% and TCS by 1.28%. Bharti Airtel, Bharat Electronics, Tata Motors, Reliance and Maruti were among the major movers.
However, State Bank of India fell the most by 0.6%, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Titan.
"Indian markets extended their year-end rally, supported by strong liquidity and global cues, as expectations of further Fed easing in 2026 continue to underpin growth. FIIs turned net buyers, reinforcing the positive tone, with IT and metals leading gains," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.
The BSE smallcap gauge jumped 1.12%, while midcap index climbed 0.86%.
All sectoral indices ended higher. IT surged 1.99%, BSE Focused IT by 1.72 per cent, capital goods by 1.65 %, industrials by 1.33%, metal by 1.32% and commodities by 1.05 per cent.
A total of 2,796 stocks advanced while 1,514 declined and 191 remained unchanged on the BSE "A stabilising USD-INR exchange rate, coupled with data showing foreign portfolio investors turning net buyers of domestic equities over the past few sessions, triggered broad-based buying and short covering across derivative segments.
"Global risk appetite also remained firm, supported by expectations of further monetary policy easing by the US Federal Reserve, which helped sustain the risk-on momentum across global markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 2%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed nearly 2%. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index also settled in positive territory.
European markets were trading on a mixed note. US markets ended higher on Friday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹1,830.89 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought equities worth ₹5,722.89 crore in the previous trade.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.86% to $60.99 per barrel.
On Friday, the Sensex jumped 447.55 points or 0.53% to settle at 84,929.36. The Nifty climbed 150.85 points or 0.58% to 25,966.40.