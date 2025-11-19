Infosys ₹18,000 Cr Share Buyback Window Opens Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know

Key Details of Infosys Share Buyback

Infosys’ board approved the share buyback on September 11, with shareholders later clearing it through a special resolution via postal ballot on November 6. The company plans to repurchase up to 10 crore equity shares of face value ₹5 each, representing about 2.41% of its paid-up equity capital. The buyback will be conducted through the Sebi-mandated tender offer route, with shares purchased at ₹1,800 apiece. BSE will serve as the designated stock exchange.