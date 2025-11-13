Infosys Ltd., one of India’s top IT companies, will be in focus on Thursday as it marks the last day for investors to buy shares and become eligible for the firm’s ₹18,000-crore share buyback.
The record date has been set for November 14, which means only those who purchase shares by November 13 will qualify, under India’s T+1 settlement system. Shares bought on the record date itself will not be considered eligible.
The record date decides who will be eligible for the corporate action, while the ex-date, which generally falls on the same day, is when the share price factors in the buyback. Infosys’s board cleared the repurchase plan on September 11, 2025, marking it as the company’s biggest buyback so far in value terms.
Under the plan, the Bengaluru-based IT major will buy up to 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of ₹5 each at ₹1,800 per share. This represents around 2.41% of the company’s total paid-up equity capital. In 2017, Infosys had bought back about 4.9% of its equity.
This time, the offer price of ₹1,800 per share carries a 16% premium to the current market rate. Since the buyback covers only a small portion of total equity, not every share tendered by investors will be accepted.
Infosys shares rose during intraday trade on Thursday but later settled with a marginal loses in the second half, closing at around ₹1,542 on the BSE, down 0.58% at 5:45 PM.
The final acceptance ratio will depend on how many shares are offered, with retail investors usually receiving a higher acceptance than institutional holders. The process is expected to take around three to four months to complete.
Promoters and members of the promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murty, who together hold 13.05% of Infosys’s equity, have chosen not to take part in the buyback.
The company said the move is aimed at returning extra cash to shareholders while keeping enough funds aside for business growth and expansion. Infosys also plans to gradually raise its regular dividends and believes the buyback will help build long-term value for shareholders by slightly reducing its equity base