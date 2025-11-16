India's Spend On Russian Oil Buy At 2.5 Bn Euro In Oct Ahead Of New Sanctions

"While there was an 8% month-on-month reduction in sanctioning countries' imports from the six Indian and Turkish refineries using Russian crude in October, the decrease was led chiefly by the EU and UK, which recorded monthly reductions of 9% and 73%. By contrast, Australia's imports in October saw a 140% increase to EUR 93 million, and US imports also recorded a 17% increase to EUR 126.6 million. Both of these are yet to announce a ban on oil products made from Russian crude," CREA said.