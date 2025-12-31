  1. home
Veegaland Developers Files Papers With SEBI for ₹250-Cr IPO

The remaining amount will be used for future land acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

PTI
Veegaland Developers Files Papers With SEBI for ₹250-Cr IPO
 Real estate developer Veegaland Developers, part of the V-Guard group, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹250 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) to support its expansion plans.

The company's maiden public offering is a completely fresh issue of shares with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Tuesday.

The company plans to use the funds to finance a portion of the cost of developing its ongoing and upcoming projects, estimated at up to ₹111.60 crore. It will also spend about ₹18.49 crore to acquire identified land parcels for residential real estate projects.

Veegaland Developers is a real estate development company engaged in the planning, development, and sale of multi-storied residential apartment projects in Kerala, catering to the mid-premium, premium, ultra-premium, luxe-series, and ultra-luxury residential segments.

As of October 31, 2025, the company has completed 10 residential projects aggregating to 11.05 lakh square feet of saleable area, and has nine ongoing projects aggregating 12,67 lakh square feet of saleable area.

The company also maintains land reserves aggregating 7.20 acres across Kochi and Trivandrum, Kerala, which are intended to support future residential development, subject to receipt of applicable statutory approvals, feasibility assessments and market conditions.

Cumulative Capital is the sole book-running lead manager for the issue. 

