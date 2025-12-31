Big Bullion Theory: Gold, Silver Retain Sparkle in Shaky Geopolitical Sands

"Supply chains remain fragile, with tariffs and trade re-shoring creating hidden inflation pockets even as growth slows," Damani said, adding that "In this tug of war between inflation and growth, gold benefits as a balance-sheet hedge, while silver sits at the crossroads of industrial demand and physical scarcity, making both metals strategic rather than speculative assets in 2026."Central Banks anchor gold rally: Throughout the year, robust purchases by the global central banks, including the Reserve Bank of India remained a key pillar of support for bullion prices throughout the year.