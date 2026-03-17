Gold Prices May Rise Ahead of Akshay Tritiya as West Asia Tensions Continue

India's position in the global diamond trade adds another dimension to the sector's current vulnerabilities. The country processes over 90% of the world's diamonds by volume, with Surat and Mumbai at the centre of that industry, supplying polished stones to buyers across the United States, Europe, West Asia and Asia. With Gulf supply chains already under pressure from the wider conflict, the diamond processing hubs that depend on rough stone imports from the region face their own set of risks as the situation develops.