Kapoor added that measures to lighten the compliance load on taxpayers will aid ease of doing business. “Today’s GST cuts, combined with the RBI’s rate reductions, income-tax rebates in the FY26 Budget, and easing inflation, are all levers for a consumption uplift. We expect the GST-related demand boost to add 100 to 120 basis points to GDP growth over the next four to six quarters, offsetting the drag from higher tariffs on exports to the US,” she said.