Can GST 2.0 Actually Live Up to the Hype and Boost Demand?

On one point, though, there is broad agreement, the true impact of GST 2.0 on corporate earnings will be shaped by multiple variables, not just rate cuts. The first is obvious, what the final numbers look like, which will depend on the fiscal calculations of both the centre and the states. The second lies in the government’s willingness to police retail prices. If profiteering is curbed, more of the gains will flow to consumers. Third, the dynamics of competition, as branded goods may be able to defend margins, while commoditised sectors could see prices fall more sharply. Finally, there is corporate strategy, whether companies choose to pocket savings, pass them on, or use them to claw market share from rivals.