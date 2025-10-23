Days After Nod from Singapore HC, Crypto Exchange Platform WazirX Set to Restart Operations from Oct 24

WazirX to resume crypto trading from October 24 after $230M hack.
Singapore High Court approves firm’s restructuring, paving way for restart.
Trading to reopen in phases; full functionality by October 27.
Users to enjoy zero trading fees for 30 days post relaunch.
Trading on WazirX will resume from October 24, the crypto exchange platform said on Thursday as it effectively restarts its operations, almost more than a year after it lost $230 million due to a security breach.
Coming as a major relief to users of the platform, the platform operations is set to restart after the Singapore High Court officially sanctioned its scheme of arrangement in October.
Following this announcement, the company stated that tokens will be enabled for trading in phases over four days starting October 24 and reaching complete activation by October 27. They further specified that trading will not attract any fees for the first 30 days for users.
Commenting on the development, the platform’s founder Nischal Shetty said, ‘Asset security is currently a crucial aspect in the global crypto ecosystem. Our partnership with BitGo adds an additional layer of trust and protection with world-class custody standards, as we restart.”
The company is restarting trading in a phased manner on the platform with an aim to ‘restore liquidity safely, confirm technical stability, and ensure a gradual and reliable return to normal trading across all market pairs’.
‘Trading will be enabled gradually over four days, beginning 24 October 2025. Each day, around 25 per cent of all tokens will be enabled for trading until the platform reaches full functionality by 27 October,’ it added
All tokens will be enabled for trading in the USDT market for the first four days. In this market, only the USDT/INR pair will be live initially, the company noted.
It also said that other INR trading pairs will be enabled gradually after the platform reaches full functionality, with separate announcements shared accordingly’.
WazirX had 4.3 million creditors in total. These creditors are the investors and users who were affected by the cyberattack.