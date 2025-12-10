Silver Scales Fresh Peak of ₹1.91 lakh/kg in Futures Trade on Fed Rate Cut Hopes

Rising for the second day, the most-traded March contract of the white metal jumped by ₹3,736, or 1.98 per cent, to touch an all-time high of ₹1,91,800 per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange. The metal had soared by ₹6,923, or 3.80 per cent, to hit a record of ₹1,88,665 per kg in the previous session on supply constraints.