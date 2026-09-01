IPO Listing Day: What Symbiotec, Skyways Air Services And Hy-Tech Engineers Tell Investors

Hy-Tech Engineers shares surged 41.51% on debut after 244.41X IPO subscription.
Symbiotec Pharmalab listed flat, while Skyways Air Services fell 10.14%.
Analyst favours Hy-Tech Engineers, while advising caution on others.
Shares of Hy-Tech Engineers jumped 41.51% in their market debut on Tuesday, emerging as the strongest performer among three newly listed IPOs, while Symbiotec Pharmalab made a muted debut and Skyways Air Services fell sharply below its issue price.
Hy-Tech Engineers shares listed at ₹75 on the NSE, a 41.51% premium over its issue price of ₹53. On the BSE, the stock debuted at ₹72, marking a 35.85% gain. The strong listing came after the ₹136-crore IPO was subscribed 244.41 times during its August 24-27 subscription period.
The hydraulic fittings manufacturer had attracted bids for more than 443.49 crore shares against 1.84 crore shares on offer. The non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 402.29 times, while the QIB and retail portions were subscribed 255.77 times and 170.58 times, respectively.
Despite the strong debut, the stock listed below grey-market expectations. The IPO's grey market premium of around ₹35 had indicated a potential listing price of about ₹88, or a gain of nearly 66% over the upper end of the issue price band.
Symbiotec Pharmalab makes muted debut
Symbiotec Pharmalab shares, meanwhile, made a largely flat debut after its ₹1,757-crore IPO was subscribed more than 75 times.
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The pharma and biotech company's shares listed at ₹988 on the NSE, at par with the issue price, while the BSE listing stood at ₹978.20, a discount of 0.99%.
The muted debut fell short of grey-market expectations, which had indicated a premium of around 19%.
The issue comprised a fresh issue of ₹150 crore and an offer-for-sale component worth ₹1,607 crore. The QIB portion was subscribed 181.20 times, while the NII and retail portions were subscribed 77.56 times and 13.69 times, respectively.
According to Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, Symbiotec's specialised API business has high entry barriers, but its valuation remains demanding.
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"At ~57x P/E it's priced richer than its FY26 return ratios justify," Nyati said, adding that the flat listing suggested limited market enthusiasm at the current valuation.
She said allotted investors should not chase the stock for quick gains and suggested keeping a stop loss around ₹930.
Skyways Air Services disappoints
Skyways Air Services delivered the weakest debut of the three. The logistics and freight-forwarding company's shares listed at ₹124 on the NSE, a 10.14% discount to its ₹138 issue price. On the BSE, the stock opened at ₹124.50, down 9.78%.
The ₹583-crore IPO was subscribed 71.25 times, receiving bids for more than 210.79 crore shares against 2.96 crore shares on offer.
The issue comprised a fresh issue worth ₹399 crore and an OFS component of ₹184 crore. About ₹216.79 crore from the fresh issue is earmarked for debt reduction.
Nyati said the company's position as the No. 1 player in air freight forwarding for four years was a long-term positive, but its thin profit margins of around 2.26% leave it sensitive to cargo rates and fuel costs.
She said the weak debut reflected softer sentiment and suggested that investors who received allotments should consider the stock primarily as a longer-term debt-reduction story rather than a quick trading opportunity.
Hy-Tech Engineers gets stronger post-listing view
Nyati was more positive on Hy-Tech Engineers, pointing to its healthy operating margins of around 22%, net margins above 11.5% and improving debt position.
The company's debt has declined from ₹43.5 crore to ₹29.8 crore, with further repayment planned. Nyati also highlighted its roughly 24% ROCE and valuation of around 22 times earnings.
"Hy-Tech is trading at a reasonable ~22x P/E with strong ~24% ROCE," she said, adding that the stock still had room to grow into a higher valuation.
For investors who received allotments, Nyati suggested holding the stock rather than selling immediately and keeping a stop loss around ₹64.
The contrasting debuts underline the divergence in investor sentiment across the latest IPO batch, despite strong subscription demand across all three issues.