Women Leaders Face Double Expectations Of Authority And Approachability, Says Forevermark CEO Shweta Harit

My journey has been an evolution of purpose. I’ve always believed leadership isn't about the title on your door but about the depth of your impact. When I joined De Beers, I didn’t just find a company. I found a mission to make lives brilliant.

Working with a product that takes billions of years to create teaches you a specific kind of patience. It’s shaped my view of leadership. We are temporary guardians of these natural treasures. At De Beers, our 'Building Forever' ethos means every decision must create real value for the communities where we source these diamonds and the people who wear them. What cleared my path was a commitment to being authentically present. I’ve learned that when you lead with genuine care for people and the planet, you don’t just grow, you create a space where everyone is empowered to shine. My goal is to ensure our legacy is as enduring as the diamonds we discover.